MRCS expanding youth crisis stabilization services

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The location of a former fish restaurant in Wythe County has turned into the new home for Mount Rogers Community Services’ child Crisis Stabilization Unit.

“We walked in and thought ‘how are we going to turn this into a child’s crisis stabilization unit?’” MRCS’ Chief Clinical Officer KJ Holbrook said.

The program fall under MRCS Positive Alternatives to Hospitalization (PATH) program.

“This offers the ability for them to be in a secured caring location where we can offer them support through very challenging time,” Holbrook said.

MRCS currently has a space in Wytheville that can house 8 children. At the new location, there’s room for 12 people and has a yard for outdoor activities. The new building provides children experiencing a mental health crisis access to help without having to enter the hospital.

“It’s great being able to see the expansion and the number of kids that are going to be able to be served in the entire region and just seeing what an important community need this is going to fill is really exciting,” Acting Assistant Commissioner of Community Behavioral Health at the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Nina Marino said.

This location will take in children from as far as Botetourt County, Brunswick County and all of southwest Virginia.

“Being able to offer early access and timely interventions is really critical in changing the tide for young people, especially when we think about the rise of suicide increases we’ve seen recently with accidental overdoses with like fentanyl and other synthetic drugs that young people don’t even always realize what they’re taking,” Marino said.

This facility will also house Virginia’s first youth detox program outside of a hospital.

“Even though it might not be as much of a draw as the adult population might have, it is one of those things where when you need it, it’s not available to you and so this really offers an option more in our backyard as opposed to the other side of Virginia to get that level of care,” Holbrook said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.