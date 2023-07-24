DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Get ready to enjoy some summer favorites including rides, carnival games, agriculture and more.

The New River Valley Fair opens on Monday.

Every day this week there will be different live entertainment and shows going on at the fair.

On Saturday, you can enjoy the bulls & barrels rodeo and live pro wrestling.

There will be carnival rides, games and food for the whole family.

There’s also agricultural activities planned throughout the week including the youth beef show on Friday.

The fair opens at 5 p.m. through Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

You do have to pay to enter, but on Wednesday it’s Pulaski County Family Night and admission is free.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.