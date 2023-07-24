NRV Fair returns July 24

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Valley Fair is back for another year of fun for the whole family.

The fair returns July 24, starting at 5 p.m.

Admission is $7.

Fair organizers say there are events and shows scheduled for every night this week.

Wednesday night is the first ever Pulaski County Night at the fair giving people free admission.

“It’s just good, clean, family fun that has been a tradition here for years and years that we all enjoy,” President and General Manager of the NRV Fair Malcolm Boothe said. “It’s good for the county, it’s good for the citizens, it’s good for the people.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.