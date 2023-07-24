Officer whose cruiser was rammed by suspect is on leave during shooting investigation

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville Police officer, who shot the man accused of ramming his cruiser, is on administrative leave, pending the results of an investigation.

Additional charges are pending against the suspect, Jonathan Easter, who is so far charged based on prior outstanding warrants of Felony Elude and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The afternoon of July 22, 2023, a Martinsville Police officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation, according to Martinsville PD. The driver stopped on Evening Star Lane in Henry County, and the passenger, Easter, got out of the vehicle with an AR-15 style rifle. The officer ordered Easter to drop the rifle, and Easter did, then ran off.

The officer had recognized Easter and knew he was wanted on felony charges, according to police, and called for assistance as he detained the other people in the vehicle. Additional officers began searching the area.

Police say Easter then stole a Freightliner truck from a parking lot and was encountered by a second officer on Veteran Drive, a private road that’s only wide enough for one-way traffic. Easter rammed the officer’s vehicle head-on and tried to push the officer’s vehicle out of the way with the truck, according to police. The patrol vehicle, with the officer inside, was pushed backwards more than 50 yards, near an embankment. The officer then fired shots from his duty weapon, through the windshield of his cruiser, into the cab of the truck.

Easter was not hit with gunfire, but he did stop the truck and was taken into custody by the officer, who was treated for minor injuries. Easter is being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center on the prior outstanding warrants.

Martinsville Police asked Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation into the incident in accordance with MPD procedures. Martinsville Police Chief Robert Fincher said, “We are all very thankful that no one was seriously injured. This incident is a good example of how our brave law enforcement officers are willing to risk their own lives daily to help protect the safety of our community.”

