Smith Mountain Lake swimming advisory continues until at least mid-August

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The swimming advisory for the upper part of the Blackwater arm continues - which is the area near Union Hall. Leaders say the earliest it could be lifted is mid-August.

New testing shows that Smith Mountain Lake is on the way to beating the Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) that have plagued parts of the lake this summer. Click here for a map of the advisory area.

“Those results showed that the levels of cyanobacteria are at what the Virginia Department of Health considers to be safe. And toxins are undetectable or very low,” said Smith Mountain Lake Association Quality Council Chair Keri Green.

To lift an advisory, two consecutive clean samples need to be taken - and they need to be at least 10 days apart. Because of how many waterways the Department of Environmental Quality manages, that won’t happen for two weeks.

“Which means a week delay to get those results and not perhaps knowing if the swimming advisory will be lifted until the week of August 13th,” explained Green. “So, you know it’s frustrating this has been a process that has been going on.”

Green says water bodies in Virginia don’t have funding to monitor and respond to HABs.

“We’re starting to meet with some of our local representatives,” added Green. “We’re going to be engaging leadership at the state level – to start talking about closing gaps and see how we can shorten this process.”

One solution - expanding the Water Quality Monitoring program with Ferrum College.

“Helping the Department of Environmental Quality shorten that sampling window from time they get to samples out of the way to the time they get the results – or even just getting here because they’re monitoring other water bodies not just Smith Mountain Lake,” said Green.

Green says HABs must die on their own but there are ways to mitigate it like using algaecide or hydrogen peroxide.

“Lake Anna is doing it but we’re not there yet,” said Green. “There’s quite of bit more research that we need to do to be able to figure out when to do that and if we can do it and it’s not cheap.”

A HABs working group has been created in hopes of addressing some of the concerns.

For more information about HABs and how you can help prevent them, click here.

