Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Martinsville to face additional charges

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say additional charges are pending for the suspect in the officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

Jonathan Easter, 38 of Ridgeway, was charged with felony elude and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after an officer-involved shooting Saturday around 2 p.m.

A Martinsville officer conducted a traffic stop on Evening Star Lane in Henry County, when the passenger of the vehicle exited with an AR-15 style rifle, according to police.

Police say the officers recognized the passenger for having outstanding warrants for several felonies. The officer ordered Easter to drop the rifle, which Easter did before running off.

Easter then stole a Freightliner truck from a parking lot where a second officer encountered Easter driving the truck on Veteran Drive.

Police say Easter then collided head-on with the officer’s vehicle in an attempt to escape. The patrol vehicle with the officer inside was pushed backwards over 50 yards and the officer sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the officer then fired several shots through the windshield of his vehicle into Easter’s truck. Easter was not hit by the gunfire and stopped the truck.

Officers then took Easter into custody. Easter is being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

The officer has since been released from the hospital and is on administrative leave.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office .

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one arrested for shooting of woman
Temperatures soar into the 90s later this week.
Stray storms today with above-average temperatures returning
Martinsville Crash
Martinsville man charged after car chase and officer-involved shooting
Most Roanoke residents have power back after Sunday outage
Bedford Narcotics Round-Up
Bedford men arrested on narcotics charges

Latest News

Martinsville Police shooting update
Martinsville Police shooting update
MRCS Teen Mental Health Update
MRCS Teen Mental Health Update
Harmful Algal Bloom found in Smith Mountain Lake.
Smith Mountain Lake swimming advisory continues until at least mid-August
Algal Bloom Update
Algal Bloom Update