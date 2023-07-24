Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Martinsville to face additional charges

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say additional charges are pending for the suspect in the officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

Jonathan Easter, 38 of Ridgeway, was charged with felony elude and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after an officer-involved shooting Saturday around 2 p.m.

A Martinsville officer conducted a traffic stop on Evening Star Lane in Henry County, when the passenger of the vehicle exited with an AR-15 style rifle, according to police.

Police say the officers recognized the passenger for having outstanding warrants for several felonies. The officer ordered Easter to drop the rifle, which Easter did before running off.

Easter then stole a Freightliner truck from a parking lot where a second officer encountered Easter driving the truck on Veteran Drive.

Police say Easter then collided head-on with the officer’s vehicle in an attempt to escape. The patrol vehicle with the officer inside was pushed backwards over 50 yards and the officer sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the officer then fired several shots through the windshield of his vehicle into Easter’s truck. Easter was not hit by the gunfire and stopped the truck.

Officers then took Easter into custody. Easter is being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

The officer has since been released from the hospital and is on administrative leave.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office .

