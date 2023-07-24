Teens use art to show impacts of addiction

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) -The Floyd County Multi-Disciplinary (MD) Team is one of five community prevention coalitions in the New River Valley that is coordinated by NRVCS. The organizations teamed up earlier this year with Springhouse, an independent community school, and Floyd County Public Schools, to sponsor an art contest for area teens.

Students were asked to create art that represented the impact of addiction on the community. The submitted entries were judged by a panel of volunteers that included persons in recovery, as well as professionals who work in the behavioral health field.

Mike Wade, Coordinator of Community Wellness & Outreach for New River Valley Community Services (NRVCS), joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the artwork, the importance for young people to focus on addiction, and how addiction impacts their community.

The public is invited to view these pieces of art during an opening reception Tuesday, August 1 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

This is the first of several events that the New River Valley’s community prevention coalitions will be conducting throughout the month of August to continue its #EndOverdoseNRV campaign.

