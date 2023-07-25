Alarming trend seen, concerning young adults and fentanyl

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition (RAYSAC) conducts an annual phone poll of 500 Roanoke Valley adults to monitor trends and attitudes regarding substance misuse and medication disposal.

The 2023 poll highlights an alarming trend. When asked if they believe pills obtained from somewhere other than a licensed pharmacy might contain fentanyl, nearly one in three (31%) 18- 24-year-olds said “no.”

Here @ Home sat down with Adam Neal, the Director of RAYSAC, to talk about these perceptions, and what RAYSAC is doing to educate this young adult population about the potential dangers of fentanyl.

Neal explains how RAYSAC has created educational handouts on this topic that explain the origin, proliferation, and risks involved with fentanyl and counterfeit pills that may contain fentanyl. RAYSAC is also introducing a new community education program, opioidWISE, geared toward high school-aged youth, that explains the risks involved with fentanyl and how it may be hiding in pills and other drugs in undetectable, yet deadly amounts.

From 2019 to 2021, 84% of youth overdoses involved fentanyl. These finds coincide with the sharp rise in youth and young adult (aged 15-24) deaths from opioid overdose across the country (1999-2021).

Youth overdoses have occurred in Culpepper, Arlington, and Big Stone Gap in Virginia, and as recently as May of 2023, a Tennessee teen was charged with murder after the fentanyl poisoning of two of her classmates.

