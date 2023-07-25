American Red Cross offers special Shark Week promotion to encourage donations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Right now there is a critical need for blood in our hometowns. The American Red Cross hopes its new Shark Week promotion will help.

Unfortunately, the American Red Cross typically sees blood supplies dwindle during summer months as people take vacations and schools are out. Yet, the need for blood never takes a break.

With no substitute for blood donations, volunteer donors are the only source of blood supplies for those with sickle cell anemia, car accident victims, or parents experiencing a difficult childbirth.

In fact, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. A single car accident victim, for example, may need as much as 100 units of blood.

Jackie Grant, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross. joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the Shark Week promotion and how you can enter to win a three-night New York getaway for two, with a private shark dive adventure at the Long Island Aquarium.

The trip includes airfare, hotel, round-trip transportation for a day at the aquarium, and a $1,000 gift card for additional expenses.

Also receive a Shark Week T-shirt when you come to give July 17-31, while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.