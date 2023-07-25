Birthdays
An education center for homeschooling families is coming to Botetourt County

The education center for homeschooling families will be at the Old Colonial Elementary School...
The education center for homeschooling families will be at the Old Colonial Elementary School building(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The old Colonial Elementary School building in Botetourt County will once again hold teachers and students. The Roanoke Valley homeschooling community plans to renovate and use the space.

Colonial Elementary School on Webster Road in Blue Ridge sits vacant and needing repairs after it closed in 2020. The nonprofit group, SixForty, is raising money to reopen the school’s doors as a homeschooling hub.

SixForty’s president explained there aren’t any other education centers specifically designated for homeschool communities in the region.

“If you’re a parent and you think, oh wow, I really can’t teach algebra two, you can come here and take it,” Vera Wilson said. “Botetourt could really be a shining beacon of how to do homeschooling another way.”

Wilson is leading donation efforts to replace the school’s roof and get rid of all the mold. She explained a donor gave $100,000 and an additional $250,000 matching donation.

“We need about $650,000 in renovations,” Wilson said. “We are about two thirds of the way there.”

Homeschooling parents and their students previously met at a church in Salem once a week for lessons. Parent Clara Ortega explained the homeschooling community needs more space as it continues to expand.

“As our group has grown and grown, we don’t have a lot of space where we can all gather,” Ortega said.

Ortega will teach Spanish and physical education at the new hub. She explained she’s looking forward to bringing new life into the old school.

“We have in this facility a real gym, so on those rainy days, we don’t have to stay inside in a tiny little square,” Ortega said.

Homeschooling in Virginia has seen a 40% increase since 2019. The Education Center at Old Colonial will be one of the only homeschool hubs throughout the Commonwealth.

“I didn’t understand that when you’re teaching your children, that really is a gift and that is how you get to know your children,” Ortega said. “It’s a different kind of life, but it’s so rewarding.”

75 families have already registered for classes when the building is set to open this fall. The class curriculum can be found here.

