Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Angels of Assisi set for annual Bow Wow Brunch

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi’s 2nd annual Bow Wow Brunch, presented by MKB Realtors, is set for Sunday, August 13 from 10-1 p.m. at Big Lick Brewing Co. in Roanoke.

Proceeds go to benefit animals in the Angels shelter.

Carol Jessee, Angels Director of Development, and Anne Marie Zoller, Volunteer Co-Chair, stopped by 7@four to tell us what to expect.

The brunch will include vegetarian and vegan options by 3112 Catering, and live music from Adam Marcum, Rob Vaughan and Wyatt Allen. Dogs are welcome. BARKuterie will be available from Unleashed Dog Bakery and Boutique, and there will be a dog item-related raffle, drinks and mimosas will be available for purchase.

For tickets, click here, where a pop-up page for tickets appears. All tickets must be bought online. You can also scan here:

Scan for Angels of Assisi brunch tickets
Scan for Angels of Assisi brunch tickets(Angels of Assisi)

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
Covington City Manager Allen Dressler, charged with assault and battery
Covington City Manager facing assault and battery charge
Heat continues to build in this week with increasing humidity levels.
Top headline this week is the heat
No one arrested for shooting of woman
Charles Johnson mugshot
Man wanted in three counties on drug charges arrested in Lynchburg

Latest News

7@four: Bow Wow Brunch
7@four: Bow Wow Brunch
Senator Mark Warner introduces raceway legislation
Lynchburg armed robber.
Teen arrested for Lynchburg robbery
Here @ Home: Encouraging Blood Donations during Shark Week
Here @ Home: Encouraging Blood Donations during Shark Week