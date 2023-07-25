Angels of Assisi set for annual Bow Wow Brunch

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi’s 2nd annual Bow Wow Brunch, presented by MKB Realtors, is set for Sunday, August 13 from 10-1 p.m. at Big Lick Brewing Co. in Roanoke.

Proceeds go to benefit animals in the Angels shelter.

Carol Jessee, Angels Director of Development, and Anne Marie Zoller, Volunteer Co-Chair, stopped by 7@four to tell us what to expect.

The brunch will include vegetarian and vegan options by 3112 Catering, and live music from Adam Marcum, Rob Vaughan and Wyatt Allen. Dogs are welcome. BARKuterie will be available from Unleashed Dog Bakery and Boutique, and there will be a dog item-related raffle, drinks and mimosas will be available for purchase.

For tickets, click here, where a pop-up page for tickets appears. All tickets must be bought online. You can also scan here:

Scan for Angels of Assisi brunch tickets (Angels of Assisi)

