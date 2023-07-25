Blacksburg Police looking for man who walked from rehab center

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Police are looking for a man who walked from a rehabilitation center Monday.

Kenneth Jordan, 80, left Heritage Hall on South Main Street about 3:30 p.m. without his daily medications, according to police, who say they don’t know where he was headed. They say they have checked all addresses in the area connected to him, and that he has ties to Shawsville, Riner and Christiansburg, with possible interest in the Radford area. He may have been seen near Laurel Street in Christiansburg.

Police say they believe he was wearing blue jeans and a ball cap when he left the center, and ha was using a walker.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Blacksburg Police at 540-443-1400.

