Bradshaw Road closed due to roadwork emergency; I-81 drivers expect detours

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The 7500 block of Bradshaw Road in Roanoke County is closed due to a roadwork emergency, according to VDOT.

Drivers can use the Ironto exit 128 on I-81 onto North Fork Road Route 603 as a detour to access Bradshaw Road.

A Virginia Department of Transportation road crew was replacing a pipe when it discovered an unexpected water source underground. The crew is working to redirect the water with no estimated time of restoration.

The road is expected to remain closed until Tuesday evening with drivers being impacted during the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.