Carilion Clinic hosts clothing drive

Carilion Clinic
Carilion Clinic(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can make a difference in the Roanoke Valley, all by donating some of your clothes.

Carilion Clinic is hosting a clothing drive to collect sweatpants and pajama bottoms for discharged patients from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Since 2016, the Carilion clothes closet has given out more than three thousand seven hundred pieces of clothing to patients.

Often times when trauma patients come to the hospital, their clothing has to be cut or damaged for doctors to provide the care they need quickly.

“When that patient gets ready to go home, we want to make sure that they can go home in clothes that are clean and that they feel comfortable in, you know, we want people to leave here with dignity,” said Shanna Flowers, Director of Guest Services.

You can help by bringing your new or gently used adult sweatpants or pajama bottoms to Carilion Children’s Tanglewood location at the side entrance.

Youth volunteers will be collecting donations all this week.

If you have any questions about the Carilion clothing closet, you can contact Flowers at slflowers@carilionclinic.org.

