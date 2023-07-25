Birthdays
Christiansburg Farmers’ Market seeking new vendors

Christiansburg Farmers Market
Christiansburg Farmers Market(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is searching for more vendors for its weekly farmers’ market.

The Christiansburg Director of Parks and Recreation, Brad Epperley, says the market is searching for more produce, fresh meats and home goods.

The farmers’ market is every Thursday from 3-7 p.m.

Epperley says farms within 100 miles can participate.

“I think people are looking for local goods and local foods and those types of things,” he said. “We want to be able to provide that opportunity for them here in Christiansburg and if we’re able to continue to grow our market with local vendors, then we’re able to provide that type of service and opportunity for our residents and local community.”

If you are interested in joining the farmers’ market, contact Christiansburg Parks and Rec at (540) 382-2349

