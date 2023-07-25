Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Court Documents reveal new information about the elderly woman attacked on Greenway

Map of the area of an assault on Roanoke's Lick Run Greenway
Map of the area of an assault on Roanoke's Lick Run Greenway(Roanoke PD)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Search warrants reveal new details of the Roanoke Greenway attack from a few weeks ago.

Documents show that the elderly woman attacked on the morning of July 2nd suffered numerous facial injuries. Investigators report some of the victim’s teeth were missing.

She then told officers she recalled seeing two people on the Greenway that morning. However, due to the severity of her head injuries, she remembered nothing about her attacker.

The documents show police are searching through Google Device identifiers. Investigators report this may give them clues as to who was in that area of the Greenway at the time of the attack.

Roanoke City Police Department said they increased patrol on the Greenway following the attack.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
Covington City Manager Allen Dressler, charged with assault and battery
Covington City Manager facing assault and battery charge
Heat continues to build in this week with increasing humidity levels.
Hottest days of summer coming late this week
No one arrested for shooting of woman
Charles Johnson mugshot
Man wanted in three counties on drug charges arrested in Lynchburg

Latest News

Henry County Board of Supervisors limit solar farm development
Heat continues to build in this week with increasing humidity levels.
Hottest days of summer coming late this week
For the past 20 months, Roberts has been Roanoke’s Youth and Gang Violence Prevention...
Roanoke’s Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator gives update
Member One LDC opens
Member One LDC opens