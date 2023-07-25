Court Documents reveal new information about the elderly woman attacked on Greenway

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Search warrants reveal new details of the Roanoke Greenway attack from a few weeks ago.

Documents show that the elderly woman attacked on the morning of July 2nd suffered numerous facial injuries. Investigators report some of the victim’s teeth were missing.

She then told officers she recalled seeing two people on the Greenway that morning. However, due to the severity of her head injuries, she remembered nothing about her attacker.

The documents show police are searching through Google Device identifiers. Investigators report this may give them clues as to who was in that area of the Greenway at the time of the attack.

Roanoke City Police Department said they increased patrol on the Greenway following the attack.

