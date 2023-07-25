Birthdays
Fire contained after gas line explosion near Strasburg, Sheriff’s Office says

Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.(WHSV via Burst)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page that there was a gas line explosion near Battlefield Road and Copp Road. After roads in the area were closed, the Sheriff’s Office said all roads have reopened.

The initial post by the Sheriff’s Office came at 8:47 a.m. when they said there was a gas line explosion near Battlefield Road and Copp Road. At 9:33 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office said that no buildings are threatened, no roads are closed, and the fire is contained.

They also said that My Church Food Pantry will be open today for people who need food, water, restroom, and shelter. The address is 23749 Old Valley Pike, Woodstock, VA. The Sheriff’s Office says if you have any questions, contact Donna Orndorff 540-325-2625.

Traffic on Interstate 81 was stopped around 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, because of a fire on an overpass near MM 295, VDOT said. The lanes have since reopened, and there are no delays at this time.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more details.

If you have photos or videos of the incident, you can send them to us here.

