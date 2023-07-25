Halifax County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing man

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an 82-year-man last reported seen Tuesday morning.

Willard Larry was seen at 4010 Old Cluster Springs Road in South Boston. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue flannel long sleeve shirt and lace-up boots.

Anyone who is in contact with him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 434-476-3334.

