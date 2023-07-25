Henry County Board of Supervisors limit solar farm development

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Henry County Board of Supervisors approved a zoning ordinance on Tuesday that will limit the total acreage in Henry County used for solar farm development.

The board ruled that solar farms can occupy up to one percent of the total land mass of the county, liming the total acreage allowed for solar coverage to 2,445 acres.

There are currently 10 approved solar projects that span approximately 1,807 acres. Only one of those projects has been completed and is generating electricity.

The Board also amended its Comprehensive Plan to incorporate the long-term plan for renewable energy in the county.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.