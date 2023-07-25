Birthdays
H.O.P.E. hosts community block party series in Danville to connect with youth through music

Cedar Terrace Community Day
Cedar Terrace Community Day(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple organizations are coming together to host a series of community events to connect with youth through music and entertainment.

H.O.P.E. hosted Cedar Terrace Community Day Tuesday afternoon. H.O.P.E stands for Healing Oppression through Pure Entertainment.

The event included free pizza and drinks, inflatables, and a pop-up talent show for the kids. Local healthcare organizations and nonprofits were also there to provide resources to the community.

“We understand that the voice placates in the minds of the young people from different types of influences,” said Pleshette Boyer, Co-Founder of H.O.P.E. “So, our goal is to make sure that all the entertainment is pure, where they can grab something and hopefully make positive changes.”

H.O.P.E. partners with the Danville Police Department, Danville Public Schools, the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, and other local organizations to host the events.

They will host another community block party August 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Pleasant View Avenue.

