‘It’s a relief’ Local Teamsters 171 and UPS employee reacts to agreement

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) & (AP) - UPS reached a tentative deal with the workers union today, avoiding a strike that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide.

The agreement was announced Tuesday, the first day that UPS and the Teamsters returned to the table after contentious negotiations broke down earlier this month.

The Teamsters union calls the agreement historic and lucrative.

Under the agreement, UPS said it would add air conditioning to US small delivery vehicles.

Under the tentative agreement, which still needs union members’ approval, full- and part-time union workers will get $2.75 more per hour in 2023, and $7.50 more by the end of the five-year contract. The agreement also includes a provision to increase starting pay for part-time workers — whom the union says are the most at risk of exploitation — from $16.20 per hour to $21 per hour. The average pay for part-timers had been $20.

Local Teamsters 171 Vice President Scott Berry has worked for UPS for over 30 years. He says he is happy with the new heat safety protections and increased pay.

“It’s a relief. It’s what our hardworking Teamsters members have been fighting for - it’s historic,” said Berry. “Whenever there’s something historic that you’re a part of that you know changes people’s lives for the better - I mean, this is life-changing... It’s a good feeling.”

Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement that UPS put $30 billion more on the table due to the negotiations, saying the deal “sets a new standard in the labor movement.”

UPS had also agreed to eliminate a lower-paid category of drivers who work shifts that include weekends and convert them into regular full-time drivers. Under the agreement, the company will create 7,500 full-time jobs and fill 22,500 open positions, allowing more part-timers to transition to full-time.

“Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees, and to UPS and our customers,” Carol Tomé, UPS CEO, said in a written statement.

Voting on the new contract begins Aug. 3 and concludes Aug. 22. Berry explained workers will continue to work past July 31st - the day the last contract expires.

