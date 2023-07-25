Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Montgomery County passes resolution honoring fallen Wintergreen police officer

Wagner was shot and killed in the line of duty in June.
Wagner was shot and killed in the line of duty in June.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution on Monday that calls on Virginia’s General Assembly to expand benefits for private police departments.

It requests the legislature amend the Line of Duty Act, so police officers in private departments can receive the same benefits as officers in state agencies.

This comes after Wintergreen officer Chris Wagner was shot and killed in the line of duty in June 2023, but his family did not receive any benefits.

One of the board supervisors explained at Monday night’s meeting why she supports the resolution.

”My husband is one of these private police, he retired from state police and now works at Carilion Clinic and so he would fall in that category,” Sherri Blevins said. “This amendment is to honor the Wintergreen Police Department and officer Chris Wagner.”

A copy of the resolution will be delivered to representatives in the General Assembly.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one arrested for shooting of woman
Temperatures soar into the 90s later this week.
Sizzling heat returns with isolated afternoon storm chances
Martinsville Crash
Martinsville man charged after car chase and officer-involved shooting
Most Roanoke residents have power back after Sunday outage
Bedford Narcotics Round-Up
Bedford men arrested on narcotics charges

Latest News

South Boston murder suspect arrested
The education center for homeschooling families will be at the Old Colonial Elementary School...
An education center for homeschooling families is coming to Botetourt County
Temperatures soar into the 90s later this week.
Sizzling heat returns with isolated afternoon storm chances
A heat wave is setting up this week with highs in the 90s.
July 24, Evening Outlook