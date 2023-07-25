Police looking for information about early morning Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is being treated for a shooting sustained early Tuesday, and Roanoke Police are looking for information about the incident.

About 2:45 a.m. July 25, 2023, police were called about shots fired in the 800 block of Gilmer Avenue NW. Officers didn’t find any evidence of a shooting there.

A short time later, officers were notified about a man with a gunshot wound who had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Police spoke to the man, who had would appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, who say they are short on details about the shooting.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500, or text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

