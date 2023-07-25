Roanoke’s Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator gives update

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the violence in Roanoke continues, many are wondering what steps the city has taken to stop the shootings and killings on our streets. More than a year ago Roanoke created a new position meant to help crack down on gang violence and stop children from getting involved. WDJB7 exclusively sat down with the Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator to talk about his efforts.

Christopher Roberts previously worked at the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice. He was hired in 2021 to reduce youth violence in the city. For the past 20 months, Roberts has been Roanoke’s Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator.

“There’s been a lot of growth, a lot of research you know a lot of editing the program adding new things and just researching what’s going on across the country and what’s effective,” said Roberts.

Among those efforts - implementing the cure violence model used in major cities across the US.

“And that’s a model in which you detect and interrupt violent situations and identify the change thinking and behavior to the highest risk transmitters,” explained Roberts.

Roanoke City Police reports a decrease in crime but an increase in homicides. Roberts says the star city is experiencing less gang activity - instead calling the current situation group violence.

“We see individuals in clusters being influenced by others other individuals,” added Roberts. “But the homicides in themselves seem more personal. So, not necessarily gang driven, or group violence driven.”

Question: That’s what we heard from the chief too that homicides are more interpersonal. But could it be that they have a conflict with each other but they’re in different violent groups?”

“Absolutely, it can be just that. They have a conflict – an individual has a conflict from one side and one group with another individual in another group. But those individuals tend to act upon themselves and against each other. So, it’s not like a big movement of groups towards each other,” responded Roberts.

In the last 14 months, the group violence intervention program worked with 13 individuals.

“Can we keep you alive, can we keep you out of jail and can we keep you from experiencing a gunshot wound,” said Roberts. “You know those things first and then the other things will fall into place.”

Roberts says they were able to keep 12 of them away from gun violence and out of jail. But one teen was murdered in June. Roberts says the teen was referred in early spring and they didn’t consider him a high-risk youth.

“It made us go back and look at our program or me look back at our program and see exactly where were the gaps at. Were there any gaps? Were there anything else that we could do better to try to prevent this and honestly, I can tell you that I don’t feel like we could’ve did anything different or better,” added Roberts.

