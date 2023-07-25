Science Museum shows off squishy circuits

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ever heard of squishy circuits?

Folks from the Science Museum of Western Virginia dropped in with 7@four to show off the circuits, using conductive and insulating dough to teach the basics of electricity and circuits.

We chatted with Katie Brooks Director of Education, and Chris Savage Curriculum Specialist, who gave us a hands-on demonstration.

Also, registration is still open for the last few weeks of Summer Camp programs. Registration can be completed here for children K-8th grade.

