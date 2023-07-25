Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Science Museum shows off squishy circuits

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ever heard of squishy circuits?

Folks from the Science Museum of Western Virginia dropped in with 7@four to show off the circuits, using conductive and insulating dough to teach the basics of electricity and circuits.

We chatted with Katie Brooks Director of Education, and Chris Savage Curriculum Specialist, who gave us a hands-on demonstration.

Also, registration is still open for the last few weeks of Summer Camp programs. Registration can be completed here for children K-8th grade.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
Covington City Manager Allen Dressler, charged with assault and battery
Covington City Manager facing assault and battery charge
Heat continues to build in this week with increasing humidity levels.
Top headline this week is the heat
No one arrested for shooting of woman
Charles Johnson mugshot
Man wanted in three counties on drug charges arrested in Lynchburg

Latest News

Carilion Clinic Clothing Drive
Carilion Clinic Clothing Drive
Heat continues to build in this week with increasing humidity levels.
Hottest days of summer coming late this week
Tyson's Food opening in Pittsylvania County
Tyson's Food opening in Pittsylvania County
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th largest in the US at $820 million