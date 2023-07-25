Senator Mark Warner introduces raceway legislation

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Todd Young (R-In.), introduced the Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act Tuesday.

The bipartisan legislation would allow venues to more effectively plan improvements and make safety updates. This provision allows racetrack complexes to operate under the understanding that all assets inside the facility decrease in value over a seven-year period.

“Since 2004, Congress has codified the definition of a motorsports entertainment complex in the tax code as a temporary provision, most recently extended under the 2020 omnibus and set to expire at the end of 2025,” according to legislation

If the conditions expire, roughly one-third of all motorsports assets would be reclassified after a 39-year depreciation period, and two-thirds of assets would fall under the 15-year period. This condition would put racetracks at a serious disadvantage when compared to other sports and entertainment facilities.

Companion bipartisan legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives in April.

“The Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act is a simple fix to our tax code that will offer speedways the freedom to make long-term investments and upgrades to their facilities,” said Sen. Warner. “I’m proud to introduce legislation that will improve driver safety, enhance fan experience, and support jobs in our racing communities.”

“Motorsports are engrained in Indiana’s history and culture and play a major role in our state’s economy. This bill will make a simple fix to our tax code to give speedways the ability to make needed improvements, invest in safety, and enhance the spectator experience. I’m proud to support this bill on behalf of the Hoosier motorsports industry and race fans across Indiana,” said Sen. Young.

