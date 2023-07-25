South Boston murder suspect arrested

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Altavista Police Department arrested Javante Jordan on Monday after he had been on the run from police since July 16.

The South Boston Police Department received a tip that Jordan hiding in the attic of his home on 9th Street in the town of Altavista.

According to police, evidence believed to be related to the murder was collected.

Jordan is held with no bond and will be transported back to Halifax County to await trial.

ORIGINAL STORY: The South Boston Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a murder at an apartment complex on Poplar Creek Street.

According to the agency, investigators have arrest warrants for Javante Jordan on charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a gun by a felon.

Police say July 16 around 3:38 a.m., police were called for reports of gunshots near the Willow Oak Apartment Complex in the Town of South Boston.

Officers arrived to find evidence of a shooting in a rear parking area. While officers were investigating, Quaheim N. Chandler, 25, was taken to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a press release issued Wednesday evening, police said Jordan got into a fight with Chandler, took out a gun and fired multiple times at him. One bullet hit Chandler’s upper torso.

Police say Jordan is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7273 or 434-476-3334.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.