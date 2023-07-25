Birthdays
SRX Superstar Experience racing hits Pulaski County Motorsports Park

SRX Superstar Racing Experience
SRX Superstar Racing Experience
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Some of the biggest names in racing, such as Tony Stewart and Marco Andretti, will hit the pavement at Pulaski County Motorsports Park Thursday night.

“This is the biggest professional sporting event in the history of the New River Valley,” Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said.

“We are just pumped that they’re here,” President of Pulaski County Motorsports Park Mark Ebert said. “We’re excited to see how the track shines on a Thursday night and how all of Pulaski County shines. We can’t wait to see it.”

12 drivers make up the SRX Superstar Experience Field. The cars are in the final stages of preparation before the green flag gets waved Thursday night.

“They run two heats; the first heat, they go off on random starting position, second heat they invert and then they decide how they’re starting the feature for 80 laps based on their results from the first two heats,” Ebert said.

“There’s not a bad seat in the house, you’re gonna be able to see all four turns,” Sweet said. “These guys are gonna go at it live on ESPN, but you want to see it live. You want to be a part of this history that we’re making here at the track.”

Engines get fired up at 9 p.m. Thursday, but the track will have a full day of activities for fans.

“We’ve got some great entertainment with Jared stout,” Sweet said. “It is a full day. It’s one you don’t want to miss; this one you’re never going to forget.”

“We’re gonna open up at one o’clock and we’re going to keep people busy from there on out,” Ebert said. “We’ve got sportsman racing, we’ve got SRX practice, we have the Jared stopband performing couple of sets for us. It should be an amazing day at the racetrack.”

It’s a full day leading up to the main event on a unique short track.

“We are very high bank, 15 degrees of banking,” Ebert said. “Cars should be able to go side by side through the corners. We see it every Saturday night with our local guys should be amazing with the SRX superstars.”


