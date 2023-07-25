Teen arrested for Lynchburg robbery
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for an armed robbery at the Miles Market on Rivermont Avenue July 9.
The boy is charged with Armed Robbery and Brandishing a Firearm. He was taken to the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center. His name has not been released.
Witnesses say the robber walked into the store, showed a gun to the clerk, and demanded tobacco products. Police were unclear how much he got away with.
