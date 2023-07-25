Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Teen arrested for Lynchburg robbery

Lynchburg armed robber.
Lynchburg armed robber.(Lynchburg Police Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for an armed robbery at the Miles Market on Rivermont Avenue July 9.

The boy is charged with Armed Robbery and Brandishing a Firearm. He was taken to the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center. His name has not been released.

Witnesses say the robber walked into the store, showed a gun to the clerk, and demanded tobacco products. Police were unclear how much he got away with.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
Covington City Manager Allen Dressler, charged with assault and battery
Covington City Manager facing assault and battery charge
Heat continues to build in this week with increasing humidity levels.
Top headline this week is the heat
No one arrested for shooting of woman
Charles Johnson mugshot
Man wanted in three counties on drug charges arrested in Lynchburg

Latest News

Angels of Assisi set for annual Bow Wow Brunch
7@four: Bow Wow Brunch
7@four: Bow Wow Brunch
Senator Mark Warner introduces raceway legislation
Here @ Home: Encouraging Blood Donations during Shark Week
Here @ Home: Encouraging Blood Donations during Shark Week