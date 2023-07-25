Town of Christiansburg will name new Police Chief

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Town of Christiansburg will name the new Police Chief during Tuesday night’s Town Council Meeting at 7 p.m.

Current Police Chief Mark Sisson will be retiring at the end of August after nearly 30 years with the department and 16 years as Christiansburg’s Chief.

This story will be updated when the new chief is named.

