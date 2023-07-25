Tyson Foods looks to hire additional employees as opening nears

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction is still underway on the site of the new Tysons Foods plant in hopes to be open within a couple months.

Tyson Foods broke ground for its 325,000-square-foot facility at the Cane Creek industrial park in 2021. They say the $300 million investment will create over 400 jobs.

“We’re creating jobs for local folks, and we’re bringing in some people that are more experienced managers,” said Nancy Frank, Plant Manager for Tyson Foods. “Then, those people can be part of the community and contribute to everything that’s going on here. This is a really great area. There’s a lot of great people and things happening here in Danville and Pittsylvania County.”

They currently have about 110 employees on staff. They are looking to bring on another 50 to 75 in the coming weeks.

“Some of the technical jobs do require prior experience. Most of them we’d be able to find people to fill them with at this point. There are entry level jobs in production that will have a pretty good starting wage. With those, no experience is necessary. Manufacturing experience is a plus but not necessary. So, it’s a good place for people to get a start,” said Frank.

On August 5, they will be giving away 40,000 pounds of protein to the community at the Danville Police Department.

There will be another giveaway in Pittsylvania County at Gretna Middle School August 26.

“This community has so much to offer as far as technical schools and the availability of people that are looking for exciting, challenging work. We have a great location here. It also meets our corporate mission and my personal mission to get involved in the community and to be able to give back to the place that we live and work,” added Frank.

They hope to be open and fully operational by mid September.

To apply for the open positions, click here.

