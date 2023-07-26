Birthdays
Axton man dies after two-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County

The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Axton man died after a crash in Pittsylvania County on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred on Moorefield Bridge Road, two miles west of Mount Cross Road in Pittsylvania County.

22-year-old Tyler Gunnell was driving a Chevy Tahoe south on Moorefield Bridge Road, when he drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line and hit the driver of a Mack Truck.

Gunnell was taken by emergency services to SOVAH Health in Danville, where he died.

