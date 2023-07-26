Axton man dies after two-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Axton man died after a crash in Pittsylvania County on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred on Moorefield Bridge Road, two miles west of Mount Cross Road in Pittsylvania County.

22-year-old Tyler Gunnell was driving a Chevy Tahoe south on Moorefield Bridge Road, when he drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line and hit the driver of a Mack Truck.

Gunnell was taken by emergency services to SOVAH Health in Danville, where he died.

