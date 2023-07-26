Birthdays
Botetourt County partnering with tech company to foster more childcare providers

Wonderschool will recruit, train and support people opening a licensed childcare facility in...
Wonderschool will recruit, train and support people opening a licensed childcare facility in their home or small center.(Pixabay)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County now has access to a program to bridge the community’s childcare gap.

Botetourt County, like many places in Virginia, doesn’t have enough child care providers to meet the existing need. A grant from the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation will allow the County to pilot a program with Wonderschool.

It’s a technology company supporting small existing and start-up childcare providers with business services.

“I think it’s really cool that we’re able to get inventive and partner with someone like Wonderschool and the Virginia Early Childhood foundation to try to say, where are maybe some individuals that would want to start a home-based business?” said the county’s Communications Director, Tiffany Bradbury. “And I think that would really be impactful for some of our rural communities.”

County leaders hope it will encourage more providers to set up shop in the county.

Wonderschool will recruit, train and support people opening licensed childcare facilities in their homes or small centers.

Salvation Army of Roanoke in Need of School Supplies
ROCO Revised Volunteer Incentive Program
New Christiansburg Chief of Police
Eureka Recreation Center Meeting