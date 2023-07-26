Career Corner: How to Prevent Burnout at Work

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We all experience it from time to time... days when we just don’t want to go to work. But when is it just a feeling of being tired, or something more serious, like burnout?

Tim Saunders from Virginia Career Works joins us on Here @ Home to talk about this issue and how to tell if you’re getting burned out at your job and what to do about it.

Virginia Career Works Lynchburg Center is at 3125 Odd Fellows Road. Phone number is 434-455-5940.

Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center is at 3601 Thirlane Road NW... phone number 540-613-8220.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.