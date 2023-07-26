Friendship and Richfield Living retirement communities merge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friendship and Richfield Living, two full-service retirement communities, are joining together under the Friendship name.

“Friendship is proud to have strong leadership and financial positioning to allow us this opportunity,” said Joseph Hoff, President and Chief Executive Officer at Friendship.

Richfield Living’s campus in Salem includes a Town Center, Independent Living, a Rehab Center, and two Assisted Living locations with a dedicated Memory Care Unit.

This campus will continue to maintain its name and not-for-profit status under the Friendship umbrella, according to Richfield Living.

“This represents a highly advantageous progression for Richfield Living, enabling us to steadfastly uphold our commitment to serving the community. Friendship has an esteemed reputation for excellence, and the opportunity to merge forces with another non-profit organization is a tremendous honor,” remarked Kirtesh Patel, Richfield Living’s Board Chair.

The newly combined team will serve over 1,500 residents and employ over 1,000 team members.

