Fries Theatre celebrating re-opening after flooding

FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - After months of renovations, the Fries Theatre is ready for action once again.

Last winter, a burst pipe flooded the theatre and destroyed the flooring.

“There was a lot of demolition, took a long time, but the old floor was entirely removed and then a company has put down a totally new floor,” Fries Tourism Director Nan Chase said. “It’s red oak, it’s beautiful.”

With the brand new floor and ceiling patched up, the theatre is able to return to business as usual and the town is ready to celebrate.

“This is really the heart of the community,” Chase said. “It’s on Main Street and before modern technology and people were all plugged in, this is where folks came to have a good time and get together and that’s still how it functions today.”

July 27, Fries will celebrate the re-opening with an old-time jam session at 7 p.m. There will be a covered dish dinner at 6 p.m. People are encouraged to bring a dish to share.

“It’s a chance for everybody to see what entertainment and social life was like before everybody was looking into a screen,” Chase said. “It’s real old-timey and it’s part of the native hospitality here that’s really still part of life.”

Going forward, the Thursday night jams will return to the Fries Theatre.

“We’ve got sometimes up to two dozen musicians, so bring a fiddle, or bring your bass, bring your banjo, dulcimer and join in the fun and then there’s dancing,” Chase said.

