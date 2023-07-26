‘Helps us be stronger’ Friendship CEO reflects on decision to purchase Richfield Living

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Roanoke senior living facilities are becoming one in a huge merger for Southwest Virginia. Something that leaders say will benefit everyone in the Roanoke Valley.

It’s a decision that just made sense – for the Friendship Retirement community to purchase Richfield living. The organizations are the valley’s largest two not-for-profit retirement communities.

“There are two long-standing not-for-profit organizations in the Roanoke Valley. They got a combined 160 years of experience of taking care of seniors,” said Friendship Retirement Community President and CEO Joe Hoff.

Hoff says Richfield launched a few projects before the pandemic and accumulated debt it was unable to pay. This purchase allows them to continue caring for senior folks.

“They were unable to pay some of the debt service that needed to be paid,” explained Hoff. “So, yes combining this you know we are going to be able to help with paying off the debt service but also to keep a not-for-profit in the Roanoke area.”

Combined the facilities will care for 1,500 residents and 1000 employees. Hoff says the goal is to keep all staff employed.

“Coming together it’s only going to help us be stronger and combine our talents as our staffing talents that we have as long as enhance those options for the residents,” explained Hoff. “So, I think it’s a win-win for both organizations.”

Hoff has met with both residents and staff and says he has received positive responses.

“Generations of families that have utilized Richfield campus,” said Hoff. “So, keeping that heritage and keeping our not-for-profit status means a lot. It means a lot to the residents of Salem and Roanoke County. "

October 1st is the date they hope to close on the purchase and make it official.

Friendship will buy Richifield’s campus in Salem but not the nursing home in Roanoke. Hoff said an out-of-state buyer is expected to buy the nursing home.

