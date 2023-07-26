Horses for Healing: Healing Strides of Virginia offers equine assisted services for the young and old

BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Healing Strides of VA is a non-profit that has been offering equine assisted services for 32 years. Everything they do, they do with the support of horses.

Carol Young, CEO, joins us on Here @ Home along with one of its service animals to talk about the work they do with children and adults. Ages range from age 4 to their oldest participant, a 92-year-old veteran.

Listen in to our conversation and how COVID changed the way they see “Personal Challenges” as they navigate many people, especially children, and who struggle with communication, social skills, depression and anxiety.

Find more information, visit healingstridesofva.org or email info@healingstridesofva.org,

