Man arrested after domestic altercation leads to shooting in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested in Alleghany County Tuesday after a domestic altercation lead to a shooting, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

50-year-old Barry Hoke, Sr., was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted malicious wounding, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of reckless handling of a firearm, and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Deputies say they responded to the Uplands Road area of Alleghany County for a report of shots fired. After speaking with an alleged victim, deputies concluded that an altercation ensued. When three individuals attempted to leave the home, Hoke allegedly shot at them. A bullet hole was found in a vehicle that belonged to one of the alleged victims, as well as firearm and shell casings.

Hoke is being held without bond at the Alleghany County Regional Jail.

