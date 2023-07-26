Birthdays
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne, 59, dead inside their car Tuesday. (Source: WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – The bodies of a mother and daughter pair were found in the Green River in Kentucky, according to the Webster County coroner.

Officials said 80-year-old Bonnie Mayes and 59-year-old Reginia Payne went on a trip to Owensboro but never returned.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found the mother and daughter dead inside their car Tuesday.

Before that, they had last been seen at a Sonic Drive-In just before midnight on Friday.

According to authorities, Payne’s phone pinged in Webster County just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

An investigation into cellphone data led first responders to the Onton area in Kentucky, where they used sonar images to find their vehicle.

Sources said their car was found north of a boat ramp in Onton and was pulled from the river shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

No foul play is suspected in their deaths, and the investigation is ongoing.

