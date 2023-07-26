Birthdays
Photos released in search for Lynchburg shooters

Surveillance photos of those involved in shooting on Pierce Street in Lynchburg... 7.16.23
Surveillance photos of those involved in shooting on Pierce Street in Lynchburg... 7.16.23(Lynchburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people involved in a shooting July 16, 2023.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Pierce Street just before 12:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired, according to police. They found a woman who had been shot in the leg. Officers gave first aid to the victim, and she was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Anyone who can identify the people shown in the above photo or their vehicle, seen below, is asked to contact Detective E. Phelps at 434-455-6148 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be entered online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Vehicle used in Pierce Street shooting in Lynchburg... 7/16/23
Vehicle used in Pierce Street shooting in Lynchburg... 7/16/23(Lynchburg PD)

