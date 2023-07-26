PreK/ Virginia Preschool Initiatives Program openings at Sharon Elementary School

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The start of school is right around the corner and a PreK program in one of our hometowns still has openings.

Sharon Elementary School still has openings for its PreK/ Virginia Preschool Initiative program.

It’s part of Alleghany Highlands Public Schools district.

Children who turn four before September 30, 2023 are eligible.

Parents can visit Sharon Elementary School in Clifton Forge to fill out an application.

Eligibility for the Virginia Preschool Initiative is based on income and other factors.

Parents will need to provide a birth certificate and other documents.

Parents can also click here to fill out an application online.

