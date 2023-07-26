Birthdays
Roanoke City Parks and Rec. shares renderings for future in-river park plan

The proposed in-river park offers white water features, accessible boat launches and wading spaces at Wasena Park. Photo courtesty of PLAY ROANOKE and STANTEC.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In a few years Roanoke could be getting a new park within the Roanoke River.

The current plan for the in-river park offers white water features, accessible boat launches and wading spaces at Wasena Park. Roanoke City’s Park and Recreatiion department shared renderings visualizing the plan this week.

The current plan would be to spread the features out from the Memorial Bridge Park through Wasena Park to the top end of Smith Park. The features would be made of natural materials moored in place, and would not fall for pumps or gates.

According to Katie Slusher, Planning and Development Coordinator with Parks and Recreation, the City has about $3 million in funding for the project from the American Rescue Plan Act. To do everything the team would like to include, the City would need to provide about $1.5 million more. While the team is currently working on designs, plans and permitting, they hope to complete the project by 2026.

“We’re hoping that people feel like this is a place that everyone can come and enjoy and it’s not just for one particular user group or for one particular time of year,” said Slusher. “We’re really trying to design it multiple uses over all seasons.”

According to Slusher, this park would be the first of its kind in not only Roanoke but the entire Commonwealth. A similar project is underway in Danville connected to the White Mill.

Wednesday August 2 at 5:30 p.m. the Roanoke City Parks and Recreation team will be at the Wasena Park Shelter for a community meeting where you can view the designs in progress and learn more about the project.

