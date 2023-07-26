Roanoke City Public Schools preparing students for high temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we continue to experience heat waves here at home and across the country - one school is preparing kids for the future.

Roanoke City Public Schools partnered with Virginia Tech to teach kids about the dangers of heat.

“Because we’re experiencing such heat waves at the moment... I thought it was important to teach the kids about the world around them and how to measure the temperature,” said middle school science teacher Leslie Berrett.

Students learned about the Urban Heat Island Effect and how it affects the Star City. Over the summer they measured temperatures in their own neighborhoods.

“My favorite thing was just learning about how we can fix the heat. It made me feel like a good person (to learn) about how (there’s) stuff that we can do,” explained student Michael Artis.

As part of the program, they learned about heat-related illnesses, such as heatstroke and exhaustion, and how to respond to them. Students brainstormed solutions such as planting trees or building cooling and water centers.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.