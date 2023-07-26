Roanoke County revises volunteer incentive program for fire and rescue department

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is revising its fire and rescue volunteer incentive program.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved making the program simpler for volunteers and management to track eligibility. The end of the year monetary incentive will also increase to $599 from $500.

One of the supervisors at Tuesday night’s meeting explained having a volunteer program makes it easier to recruit for the career side of the department.

”It’s harder and harder to recruit for career staff, so in my opinion it’s been really nice to have a ready made system of people that can flow into it as we’ve experienced over the last 20-25 years,” Jason Peters said.

The revised program will not use any additional funding and will be a part of the current budget of $150,000.

