Roanoke experiencing its second hottest year on record

If you thought this year has felt hotter than years in the past, you were right. Roanoke is experiencing its second-warmest year on record so far, next to 2012. Trending 2.4 degrees above normal, the average high temperature since January 1 has been 70 degrees.

It doesn’t stop there. 2021-2023 has been the warmest two-year period on record. The National Weather Service has been collecting weather data for Roanoke Regional Airport since 1948.

Now, with a summer that’s continued to show us just how hot it can be, the city of Roanoke is working on providing relief to the communities that need it.

How heatwaves are determined

The definition of a heatwave can be murky and varies from place to place.

Although there’s no formal, standardized threshold for a heatwave, the World Meteorological Organization defines it as “a period during which the daily maximum temperature exceeds the maximum normal temperature by 9 degrees for more than five consecutive days.”

In Roanoke, three or more consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher quantifies a heatwave. The longest stretch of 90-degree days was set in 2020, when nearly the entire month of July saw 90 degrees or higher.

In order for a heat advisory to be issued, the heat index (feels-like temperatures) need to be 105-109 degrees in the Piedmont and 100-104 degrees in the Mountains.

In other parts of the country where high temperatures are more common, local National Weather Service offices might determine a heatwave if air temperatures rise above 100 degrees. It all depends on location and climatology.

Is Roanoke prepared for a heatwave?

Prolonged extreme heat events are becoming more common with climate change.

Many scientists, city officials and heat experts are working diligently to make sure Roanoke and surrounding neighborhoods are prepared for higher temperatures.

Theo Lim, an assistant professor of Urban Affairs and Planning at Virginia Tech, is working with the city to spread the word about the dangers of heatwaves.

Lim is studying the Urban Heat Island effect, which explains how cities usually trend warmer than rural areas due to concrete and other building materials absorbing heat throughout the day. He said that sometimes there can be a 15-degree difference across parts of Roanoke.

This interactive map shows the areas in Roanoke that trend warmer or cooler.

Lim says some of the top solutions are heat awareness and accessibility to relief.

Working outside in unbearable conditions increases the chances of heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke. Also wearing dark, thick, or tight clothing can increase the amount of heat your body retains.

Planting more trees in urban areas is a great solution to provide more shade and limit the effects of the Urban Heat Island.

Cities usually trend slightly warmer than rural areas because of the Urban Heat Island. (WDBJ Weather)

Some families may look to find relief in a cooling center. Lim said one of the largest problems in Roanoke is that people don’t have reliable transportation to get them there. He said he hopes they can continue to work on providing more accessible cooling shelters to people in need of relief.

For further information on Heat Ready Roanoke, you can visit the city of Roanoke’s website.

Why does humidity make it feel hotter?

While the thermometer may read a high air temperature, it often feels much hotter outside with added humidity.

We usually see a percentage of relative humidity showcasing how much moisture is in the air relative to what it could hold. But meteorologists prefer to use dew points to illustrate how muggy it feels.

The higher the air temperature, the more water the air can hold.

The hotter the air temperature, the more water it can hold. The relative humidity is showing the percentage of water the air could hold. (WDBJ Weather)

Dew point shows us what temperature the air must be cooled to for saturation to occur (for clouds to form). So anywhere there’s a cloud, that means the air temperature has cooled to match the dew point.

Heat Safety

To prevent heat illness, there are many steps that officials urge the public to take.

Know the symptoms for heat exhaustion or heat stroke. (WDBJ Weather)

If you are indoors, turn on the air conditioning if you’re able. Also, close any windows or blinds and try not to use appliances like an oven or stove during hours of peak heat.

If you must be outdoors during a heatwave, drink plenty of water, even if you are not thirsty. Try to stay in the shade and take frequent breaks from direct sunlight. As always, don’t forget to apply sunscreen!

For more information on how to beat the heat, visit heat.gov.

