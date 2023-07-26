Roanoke finalizes design plans for Eureka Park, begins planning for McCadden Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Development plans for renovating Roanoke’s Eureka Park are moving forward and design plans for McCadden Park are just getting started.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, people brought up concerns about getting rid of the softball field at Eureka Park and adding gender neutral bathrooms inside the recreation center. There have been several of these community meetings over the last year and Roanoke City is getting ready to finalize the design plans.

People packed the Melrose Branch Library on Tuesday to learn about the future of Roanoke’s Eureka Park. City officials shared the latest design plans, which include replacing the softball field with a large open space, renovating the basketball court, adding a multipurpose room to the recreation center and adding gender neutral bathrooms.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation’s planning and development coordinator explained there were a lot of concerns over the safety of the bathrooms.

“We’re happy to hear people’s thoughts on that and talk about how we can refine the design process to address some of those concerns about safety and try and make people feel as safe and comfortable as possible,” Katie Slusher said. “But inclusivity is really a priority of both our department and our city.”

Developers will also add lighting along the park’s paths. Slusher explained the next step is looking for the community’s input on artwork.

“[We’re looking to hear about] the themes they’re looking for and the particular artists they’re excited to see,” Slusher said.

The estimated cost for the renovations is $10.2 million. Slusher explained Tuesday night’s meeting is the final community input meeting for the design planning.

“For Eureka, we’ll take the feedback from tonight, then we’ll be moving into design developments,” Slusher said.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation is also starting design plans for McCadden Park, previously known as Kennedy Park. The city dedicated the green space in Northwest Roanoke to the late and local activist, Estelle McCadden.

“We’re really looking to reach that consensus overall of what the neighborhood thinks would be the right types of amenities for that park,” Slusher said.

Possible options include a pollinator garden, an inclusive and a grown-up playground and a local history panel. With nothing set in stone, Slusher explained the city is eager to start planning the possibilities.

“A worst case scenario is that we hold a meeting like this and no one shows up,” Slusher said. “I think people are right to be really engaged and really curious, showing up to these and wanting their voices to be heard.”

Roanoke City is now moving into the development stages for Eureka Park. Those renovations are expected to start in about a year with an opening date set for 2026.

