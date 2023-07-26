Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Roanoke police searching for Brandon Ave business robber

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in its search for a man who robbed a business on Brandon Ave Tuesday evening, according to the department.

Police say they were notified at 6 p.m. about an alleged robbery from a business in the 600 block of Brandon Avenue.

After conducting interviews with witnesses, police learned that a man entered the business, demanded money from an employee, and left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
Generic police lights
Police looking for information about early morning Roanoke shooting
Kenneth Jordan, reported missing from Blacksburg
Blacksburg Police looking for man who walked from rehab center
Tyson Foods to open in September
Tyson Foods looks to hire additional employees as opening nears
Feel like temperatures close in on 100F later this week.
Biggest weather headline this week is the heat

Latest News

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden plea deal falls through after judge expresses concern about agreement
Jonnetta and Joneisha Ivory, reported missing from Roanoke City.
Two Roanoke City girls reported missing
Feel like temperatures close in on 100F later this week.
Biggest weather headline this week is the heat
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 26, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 26, 2023