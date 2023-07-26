Roanoke police searching for Brandon Ave business robber

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in its search for a man who robbed a business on Brandon Ave Tuesday evening, according to the department.

Police say they were notified at 6 p.m. about an alleged robbery from a business in the 600 block of Brandon Avenue.

After conducting interviews with witnesses, police learned that a man entered the business, demanded money from an employee, and left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

