Salvation Army of Roanoke in need of school supplies

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can help children in need across our hometowns as they get ready to go back to school.

The Salvation Army of Roanoke is collecting school supplies. Right now, the organization is in needs of backpacks the most. They are also accepting other items like pencils, paper and folders.

The Salvation Army of Roanoke serves kids in Roanoke City, Salem, Vinton and Roanoke, Botetourt, and Craig counties.

“Prices going up between grocery stores and gas. So there really has been a deficit in homes on what they can and cannot buy. Do they pick “pay your light bill,” or “buy your kids back to school items?” We’re fortunate enough to have such a loving community that we’ve always been able to receive these items which really benefits the kids that we do serve,” said Tesa Price, Volunteer and Special Events Coordinator.

You can drop off your donation at the 724 Dale Ave SE Office during business hours (Monday-Thursday 8:30am-12pm, 1pm-4:30pm and Fridays 8:30-12pm).

You can also drop off back-to-school donations at the Family Thrift Store at 5511 Williamson Road, during business hours (Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm).

