Two Roanoke City girls reported missing

Jonnetta and Joneisha Ivory, reported missing from Roanoke City.
Jonnetta and Joneisha Ivory, reported missing from Roanoke City.(Roanoke City Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Roanoke City girls have been reported missing, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

13-year-old Jonnetta Ivory and 11-year-old Joneisha Ivory were last reported seen at their home in the 3000 block of Willow Road NW.

Police say they don’t have information regarding what the girls were wearing or what direction they were traveling. The girls are believed to be traveling alone and not in immediate danger.

Anyone with information on Jonnetta or Joneisha’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

